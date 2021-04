BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Deputies say a domestic incident in Barton at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday ended with a man taking a child from the home and leaving.



Belmont County Chief Deputy James Zusack says Robert Burdine allegedly took the toddler, a boy, and left in a vehicle.



He says Burdine was stopped and taken into custody by St. Clairsville Police.



Officials say he is jailed on charges of domestic violence, with other charges pending