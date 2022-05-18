A Belmont County man was arrested on Tuesday after a search warrant was issued for a man who was allegedly sharing child porn.

Detectives with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Douglas Gibson, 46-years-old, of Morristown, Ohio.

When executing the search warrant officials say they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia

Gibson is charged with four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor as felonies of the fourth degree and one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor of the second degree. One count of possession of drugs as a felony of the fifth degree.