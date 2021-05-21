Belmont County Man Arrested After Tip Indicated He Was Sharing Child Porn

(WTRF)- Belmont County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Powhatan Point after they received a tip from the National Center of Missing & Exploited Children that a Belmont County resident was sharing child pornography through a social media ‘app.’

Powhatan Point and Sheriff’s from Belmont County initiated an investigation and executed a search warrant on Belt Street in Powhatan where they arrested 20- year old Austin Bishop.

Bishop is Belmont County Jail on 5 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor as felonies of the second degree and 5 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor as felonies of the forth degree.