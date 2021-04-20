Belmont County Man Arrested At ‘Meth Mouthain’

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- Belmont County Sheriff David Lucas says enough is enough when it comes to a residence in the county known as “Meth Mountain.”

Sheriff Lucas says a drug arrest was made yesterday involving 42-year-old William B. Kinison, who he confirmed is the owner of the residence located on McDowell Road in the Somerton area of Belmont County.

Lucas says Kinison was arrested on trafficking in drugs, a felony 2 charge; having weapons under disability and complicity, both felony 3 charges.

According to the sheriff, this is the third search warrant that has been executed at this residence in the last three years.

The sheriff says his office will seek civil forfeiture of this property through the Belmont County Prosecutor’s Office.

“We’re going to follow this up through the Common Pleas Court and hopefully take possession and shut this drug house down,” says Lucas, ” We want to shut this down. We want to hopefully be granted to take this property away so we won’t have anymore drug activity.”

Also, Lucas says, ” The facts show if we don’t it will continue on.”

Sheriff Lucas says more individuals could be charged as the investigation continues.

He says the detectives from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Barnesville Police Department were instrumental during Monday’s arrest.

Lucas says they assisted the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Inderdiction Unit.

Kinison is awaiting his arraignment on the drug charges in the Belmont County Jail on $35,000 bond.