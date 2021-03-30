Belmont County Man Arrested On Drug Charges After Police Found Him Hiding Behind A Furnace

Bellaire, OHIO (WTRF)- Police from St. Clairsville and the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a major player in the local trafficking of narcotics in Belmont County.

Officers said they arrested Curtis Edward Dunfee, of Bellaire, after a search warrant.

Police say they found Dunfee hiding behind a furnace in the basement.

During the search of the residence, police say they found over 3/4th of a pound of methamphetamine various amounts of fentanyl, heroin, pills, and $4,000 in cash.

Dunfee was taken to the Belmont County Jail where he is currently being held for trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, and for an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear out of Nothern Court.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is to contact the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office or the Saint Clairsville Police Department.