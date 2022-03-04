It is pothole season, but in Glencoe the amount and depth might just make the potholes on your roads feel tiny.

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) It is a road so bad, fracking trucks have avoided it and those who dare drive on it, cannot even swerve to miss the bumps and bruises.

“Both sides when you come down, the oil companies have replaced it. But as soon as you get to the bottom, it’s all back to the old like this. It’s like a Third World country. There are holes that swallow your car everywhere.” Andrew Stauffer, Glencoe Rd. Resident

On one side of town, County Road 5 was paved by the fracking company, the other side; the pipeline company has covered what they use. Leaving the middle; a section that hasn’t seen love since Andrew Stauffer has lived here. So, at least 13 years.

“Called before,” said Stauffer. “Back in 2011 I had a Chevy Cavalier. And it blew out the back tire and bent the rim. And they wouldn’t do anything.”

He described the road looking like a war zone. The patchwork, while well intentioned, is a constant battle.

The road itself looks scarred from the stitch work. Every vehicle he owns has wound up with front-end casualties.

“I don’t know. I just think that we as residents who pay our road taxes, our license taxes, our state taxes, our federal taxes, should have decent infrastructure.” Andrew Stauffer, Glencoe Rd. Resident

And that’s what Belmont County Engineer Terry Lively tells 7NEWS he intends to give the residents. He admits, the couple mile section of road is pretty rough. So rough, Lively applied for a grant over the summer and just received exciting word in January that this section will finally see paving.

The grant will pay $400,000 of the $900,000 project.

Paving with start July 1, and in the meantime, Lively says patching, a familiar friend to Glencoe Road, will have to do.

Lively tells 7NEWS the grant will also fix up the bridges before the road is paved.

Glencoe residents have fingers crossed for fresh pavement; something some have never seen while living along this road.