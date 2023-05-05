Belmont County officials arrested and charged a local man with rape and other charges.

Detectives with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Unit, along with Homeland Security Investigations served a search warrant at the home of Gregory Allen Holcomb of Rolling Hills Lane in Shadyside, Ohio.

Homeland Security Investigations say they received a cyber tip relating to child exploitation.

Holcomb is officially charged with rape, pandering obscenity involving a minor, and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Holcomb is currently in the Belmont County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

Officials say other charges may be pending.