Belmont County officials arrested and charged a local man with rape and other charges.
Detectives with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Unit, along with Homeland Security Investigations served a search warrant at the home of Gregory Allen Holcomb of Rolling Hills Lane in Shadyside, Ohio.
Homeland Security Investigations say they received a cyber tip relating to child exploitation.
Holcomb is officially charged with rape, pandering obscenity involving a minor, and pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.
Holcomb is currently in the Belmont County Jail under a $500,000 bond.
Officials say other charges may be pending.