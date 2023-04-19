BELMONT COUNTY (WTRF) — Bond will remain at half a million dollars for the Belmont County man charged with trying to burn down his house with his mother inside.

Ricky Linde was to have his preliminary hearing Wednesday, but it was postponed for two weeks after one lawyer withdrew from the case and another took over.

Ohio man now charged with attempted murder after allegedly setting his house on fire with his mother inside

Linde told the judge–by live video feed from the jail–that another lawyer told him he shouldn’t be facing any charges.

In Linde’s words, “I’m supposed to be exempt from any prosecution.”

Officials gave him the phone number of his new attorney, and he spoke out again.

“I have a problem because I can’t see. My eyes are bad and I can’t see nothing so I can’t call you or nothing, I can’t use my pen, I can’t see.” Ricky Linde, Defendant

Judge Chris Berhalter urged him to take up his concerns with his new court-appointed lawyer.

Linde is facing charges of attempted aggravated murder and aggravated arson, each a first degree felony.