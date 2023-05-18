A Belmont County man is currently in jail for crimes against a juvenile.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey Paden says charges have been filed against 24-year-old Brian Keith Bell Jr. from Martins Ferry, OH.

Bell Jr. has been charged with Gross Sexual Imposition, a felony of the third degree following the investigation.

Paden says that an incident was reported by the victim who is now a teenager, at the end of March. He said that the victim was under the age of 10 at the time of the incident and she was a relative to Bell Jr. Following interviews, processing of the evidence, and meeting with Prosecutors, charges were prepared and filed on Monday morning May 15th.

Bell Jr. is currently in custody in the Guernsey County jail. He is also wanted on an active warrant in Texas for Aggravated Sexual Assault on a child.

No other information on the case was available at this time.