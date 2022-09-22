OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A man accused of neglecting a child plead not guilty in Ohio County.

53-year-old John Matthew Bowman of Bellaire appeared in front of Judge Michael Olejasz on Thursday.

He is charged with felony gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death.

Officials tell 7News this happened in October of last year, and charges were filed earlier this year. They also say others were arrested at the same time on similar charges.

Bowman is out on a personal recognizance bond with conditions.

His trial begins on November 3.

Stay with 7News for updates.