Belmont County man charged with ninth OVI

Belmont County

(WTRF)- A Belmont County man has been charged with his 9th OVI offense after a traffic stop.

According to the St. Clairsville Post of Highway Patrol, 68-year-old Joseph Jendruisk Jr. was operating a vehicle northbound on State Route 149 and was stopped for a vehicle defect violation.

Troopers say during the investigation, it was found that Jendruisk was impaired by alcohol and or drugs.

Jendruisk faces charges for the operating of a vehicle with a cracked windshield, failure to reinstate license and operating a vehicle while impaired.

The Post says the investigation is ongoing.

