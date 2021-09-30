Belmont County man faces two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and DUI, drug possession

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Donald Boyd is facing two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, possession of drugs and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.



The charges come after a deadly car crash that occurred just over three years ago when Boyd allegedly ran head-on into a vehicle and killed the passenger of the oncoming vehicle.



The driver and passenger of the vehicle that Boyd hit were brothers.



They were on their way to work when they were allegedly suddenly struck head-on by Boyd when they were rounding a curve.



The incident occurred on September 12, 2018, just outside of Neffs, Ohio on Willow Grove Road.

