Belmont County man gets 13 years for aggravated vehicular homicide

Belmont County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A Belmont County man has been sentenced to prison for 13 years after a deadly car crash that occurred just over three years ago.

Donald Boyd was facing two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, possession of drugs and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle that Boyd hit were brothers.


They were on their way to work when they were allegedly suddenly struck head-on by Boyd when they were rounding a curve.


The incident occurred on September 12, 2018, just outside of Neffs, Ohio on Willow Grove Road.

