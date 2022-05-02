BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A Brookside man charged in connection with a high-speed chase and stabbing was sentenced on multiple counts on Monday.

Joshua Snider was sentenced to at least 16-years for multiple charges in the Ohio State Penitentiary.

John Vavra sentenced Snider to a minimum of 11-years and a maximum of 16-and-a-half-years for one count each of attempted murder and felonious assault.

Snider was also sentenced to 36-months for a count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and another 12-months for vandalism. Plus, Snider will serve an additional year for a post-release control violation.

These charges all relate to an incident that happened last July on State Route 250 in Belmont County.

Police said they had a warrant for 46-year-old Snider at the time for felonious assault. They then pursued Snider at high speeds before he went over an embankment and crashed into a cemetery.

Snider will serve all these prison terms consecutively.