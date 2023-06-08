BELMONT COUNTY (WTRF) —

A Belmont County man could be facing life in prison for alleged sex crimes involving a child allegedly under the age of 10.

Gregory Allen Holcomb of Shadyside appeared before Judge John Vavra Thursday via teleconference.



He was arrested back in May when Homeland Security Investigations say they received a tip relating to child exploitation in the area. That led to the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office, along with Homeland Security, serving a search warrant at Holcomb’s home.



He was arrested and charged with a first degree felony of Rape, which could carry a life sentence. Additional charges include Sexual Battery and Gross Sexual Imposition.



A tentative trial date is scheduled on July 11.