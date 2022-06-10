BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A Bellaire man admitted guilt to two counts of rape and was sentenced on the spot to 10 years to life in prison, on Friday



44-year-old Derrick Ellington is already in prison for another sex crime, so he won’t begin serving today’s sentence until he finishes his current prison term in 2025.



The rapes occurred between 2017 and. 2019, when the girls were approximately 8 and 9 years old.



Officials say they did not disclose what happened, but several years later their mother found texts referring to it in their cell phones and iPads.



Ellington was in a relationship with their mother.



The sentence he is currently serving is for unlawful sexual contact with a minor.