BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The man charged with threatening harm to a Belmont County official has pled guilty.



Frank Yopa of Tiltonsville, who was originally charged with inducing panic and aggravated menacing, entered a guilty plea to inducing panic, and in exchange, the aggravated menacing charge was dismissed.



Belmont County Western Division Judge Eric Costine said Yopa has complied with all his bond conditions.



He sentenced him to two years of supervised probation.



Yopa is ordered to continue living with his grandmother, have no access to weapons, use no alcohol or illicit drugs, and continue his medication and counseling with Southeast Healthcare Services.



He was arrested in June at his home, where officers discovered automatic weapons and body armor.