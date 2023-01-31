A Belmont County man was in court on Tuesday where he pled guilty to one charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Fred Hlinovsky entered his guilty plea in front of Judge Fregiato for the crimes that took place in 2005.

Due to advances in DNA technology, officials were able to discover DNA evidence in 2019 to charge Hlinovsky with the crime.

The charge of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor is a 3rd degree felony.

Sentencing for Hlinovsky is scheduled for February 1.

Hlinovsky could serve up to 5 years in prison.