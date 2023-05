BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A Belmont County man who is facing multiple counts of rape, domestic abuse and illegal use of a minor in nudity, entered a not guilty plea in court Thursday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.



Alan Harris of Barnesville was arraigned by retired Circuit Court Judge John Sullivan.



Harris was charged in March, following a domestic violence call.



Public defender Frank Pierce entered a not guilty plea on Harris’ behalf.



Judge Sullivan set bail at $500,000.



Harris’ trial is scheduled for July 25.