Belmont County man sentenced after being arrested for possession of child porn, Police say

A Belmont County man is sentenced to jail time today for attempted pandering.



Police say Christopher Angle was arrested for allegedly possessing a file that showed sexual acts involving two young girls.



Angle learned today he will spend 6 months behind bars in jail and 6 months at the Eastern Ohio Corrections Center.

Judge Fregiato also says he must do 5 years of community-controlled sanctions.



He entered into a plea agreement for attempted pandering.



He is now in the system as a Tier 2 sex offender.