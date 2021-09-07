Belmont County man sentenced after being arrested for possession of child porn, Police say

Belmont County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Belmont County man is sentenced to jail time today for attempted pandering.

Police say Christopher Angle was arrested for allegedly possessing a file that showed sexual acts involving two young girls.

Angle learned today he will spend 6 months behind bars in jail and 6 months at the Eastern Ohio Corrections Center.

Judge Fregiato also says he must do 5 years of community-controlled sanctions.

He entered into a plea agreement for attempted pandering.

He is now in the system as a Tier 2 sex offender.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter