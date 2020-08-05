Belmont County man sentenced for heroin charge

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Nathan Parker, of Martins Ferry, Ohio, was sentenced today to 15 months incarceration for a heroin distribution charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Parker, also known as “Zay,” age 39, pled guilty to one count of “Distribution of Heroin within 1,000 feet of a Protected Location” in July 2020. Parker admitted to selling heroin near St. Michael Parish School in July 2019 in Ohio County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen L. Vogrin prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.