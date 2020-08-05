Belmont County man sentenced for heroin charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Nathan Parker, of Martins Ferry, Ohio, was sentenced today to 15 months incarceration for a heroin distribution charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.
Parker, also known as “Zay,” age 39, pled guilty to one count of “Distribution of Heroin within 1,000 feet of a Protected Location” in July 2020. Parker admitted to selling heroin near St. Michael Parish School in July 2019 in Ohio County.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen L. Vogrin prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Ohio Valley Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.
- Chipotle launches clothing line dyed using leftover avocado pits
- Clorox wipes won’t be fully restocked in stores until 2021, says CEO
- Big Ten releases football schedule; Ohio State to play Michigan Oct. 24
- WV soldier’s surprise return brings his family to tears
- Second stimulus checks: Sides hope to reach deal this week on package with $1,200 payments