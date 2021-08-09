Belmont County man sentenced to prison for aggravated vehicular assault



BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Bryan Ramsay entered guilty pleas to two of the four counts facing him and was sentenced immediately to four and a half years in prison.

The charges stemmed from a Feb. 2 incident in which Ramsay apparently ran his cousin over with a pickup truck after both men left the True Sportsmen’s Club in Jacobsburg in separate vehicles.



Ramsay’s attorney, William Nesbitt, called the incident “a tragedy.”

“It wasn’t intentional,” Nesbitt told Judge Frank Fregiato. “The two were out drinking and consumed too much. This has been terrible for the family. Mr. Ramsay has been stellar in counseling.”



Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan said the family expressed empathy for both sides, but the law has to be followed.



The charges were aggravated vehicular assault and failure to stop at the scene of an accident.