YORK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTRF) — The striking views of the mountains and streams define the Ohio Valley.

But there is a cost to these stunning sights…and it comes when the winding hilltop paths become too dangerous to drive on.

Lou Gray Jr. says that’s what’s happening to Town Hill Road in York Township—a stretch of which he says he’s warned Belmont County will become deadly sooner or later.

It’s an uphill climb with leaning trees, steep dropoffs and next to no guardrails.

He says he’s seen the shallow topsoil slipping away beneath the road in the 10 years he’s lived at the bottom of the hill—especially with the wet winter we just got through.

In several places the mountainside rocks on one side and a cliff on the other leave barely 10 feet for cars to navigate.

Gray says he’s even had to warn semi-trucks driving by his home that they won’t make it through.

He worries about fire trucks getting stuck up there in an emergency—and says the best situation would be to build a new road somewhere else.

They said it would cost a lot of money to relocate the road than it would be to fix the slip. But then if they’re only going to worry about one slip, I’m worried about the slips that are coming down toward my house and my property. And as a former first responder, I wouldn’t want to see anybody come off of that hillside and end up down in the run, because that’s about a 1,000-feet drop. Lou Gray Jr., Lives on Town Hill Road

The road is currently blocked off, but Gray says it’s only because trees fell a few weeks ago along the roadway after some heavy rain.

He worries it will eventually be opened back up without the underlying problems being solved.

7News reached out to Belmont County Engineer Terry Lively for comment on the situation.

He says his office is aware of what’s going on, and that township trustees must make the decision between repairs and a new road.

Lively says they will assist however they can once a choice is made.