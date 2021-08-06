Belmont County man who was a convicted child rapist and compared to Jesus gets life without parole

On Friday, Charles Olman, 49, of Bridgeport, was sentenced to 2 consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for 2 counts of the rape of a child.

Olman was charged initially with raping a 7-year-old girl.

The child, whose recorded testimony was shown to the jury, said that Olman “married me.”

She described in detail several incidents and said he made her keep it a secret from her teacher and others.

The incidents reportedly occurred from October 2018 through 2020.

On July 30, when Olman was found guilty, Aaron Miller, Olman’s attorney chanted, “crucify him, crucify him,” comparing Olman to “another man, in his 30’s, who everybody wanted to crucify.”

Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan told the jury, “Charles Olman is NOT Jesus Christ.”

Children’s Services intake caseworker Jessica Hartley said Olman was trying to get her killed