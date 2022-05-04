A WARN notice has been released stating that the Belmont County Century mine will be closing.

The plant closing in Beallsville, Ohio will come with associated layoffs.

The layoffs with occur on June 15 or within the next two weeks and will be permanent.

The company says 106 positions will be part of the associated layoffs and that all affected employees have been notified that their layoff will be permanent.

The WARN notice also says there will not be bumping rights for the affected employees, who are not represented by b a union.