BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County NAACP has ambitious plans for Black History Month after forming in August last year.

They’re doing informational segments on their website and Facebook page.

They will highlight black leaders, inventors and business people, showing how they were pioneers, ahead of their time.

Like Madame CJ Walker, who was the first black millionaire and also a business woman. Or, also say Langston Hughes who was a poet of what was called the Harlem Renaissance in the 1920s. Jerry Moore II, Belmont County Chapter President

Jerry Moore II said they want to make people aware of the part these people played in America’s history.

He also said black people played an enormous role in the nation’s development and it’s particularly important that young people learn about this rich heritage.