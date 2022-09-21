BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Lifetime Achievement Awards will be given to several well known Ohio Valley residents, two posthumously and one still active in business and community service.

Abbey Maroon will be honored for his natural spirit for entrepreneurship and for six decades of business experience and management.

Maroon owns and operates Abbey’s Restaurant & Lounge on Wheeling Island and is an active philanthropist, donating to organizations that help those in need.

The late John Mattox was the founder and curator of the Underground Railroad Museum in Flushing, Ohio.

Mattox, a dedicated community leader, served on dozens of boards including Sargus Juvenile Center, Ohio University Eastern, A Special Wish Foundation and the Belmont Correctional Institution Reentry Coalition.

The late Penelton “Tobay” Clark was a Bridgeport Police officer, worked with Children’s Services and served as Vice President of the NAACP.

Guest speakers Dr. Monique Akassi and Dr. Clement Akassi will have compelling stories of history to tell.

Tickets are $45 at the door or $40 before the event.

For information, call (740) 827-5520.

The event will take place Oct. 1 at Belmont Hills Country Club, 47080 National Road West, St. Clairsville, Ohio.