BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The Belmont County NAACP is creating a college scholarship for area students.

To kick off the effort, they’re holding a fundraiser Friday evening, June 3.

It’s a unique event called the “Stick A Fork In Me Steak Fry.”

And unlike traditional steak fries in the Ohio Valley, this calls for no work or accessories on your part.

“With the service that Outback Steakhouse provides, they will be cooking the steak and chicken,” said Jerry Moore II, president of the Belmont County NAACP. “They will also provide our dinnerware, our plates and cutlery, so you just have to bring yourselves. We’ll have a DJ.”

The guest speaker will be Belmont County Common Pleas Court Judge John Vavra.

It’s at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the St. Clairsville Memorial Park in the Rotary Shelter.

Tickets are $25 a piece in advance by calling (740) 310-6894, or $30 at the door.

They’ll have a Chinese auction and door prizes.

The NAACP will get the word out to area schools over the summer about the scholarship so incoming seniors can pursue it in the fall.