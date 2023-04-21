BELMONT COUNTY (WTRF) —

Belmont County has a new health commissioner.



Unlike in the past, it’s now a full-time job.



Tamara Hess is also the director of nursing, the infectious disease nurse and the nurse practitioner for reproductive health.



Despite these changes, she emphasizes that the health department will still offer all the same programs it always has–from flu shots to water safety to food inspections.

“We have a car seat program which is Ohio Buckles. We will give car seats out to families in need. We have a crib program where we can also provide cribs. We have a Naloxone program which is for opioid addiction. And we have a Children With Medical Handicaps program where we have a nurse for families with children with medical handicaps.” Tamara Hess, Belmont County Health Commissioner

They do physicals for sports and work.



They offer STD testing, birth control and yearly exams.



They hold all the county’s birth and death certificates.



And they do all the vaccines for infants through the elderly including COVID and travel shots.



They emphasize that Rob Sproul, who we got to know every week throughout COVID–is still the deputy health commissioner and will continue to be.