Belmont County: National Guard, a new county morgue and antibody testing all coming soon

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) In his weekly report to county commissioners, Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul said the county morgue has a new official home.

The morgue is essentially a four-drawer refrigerated cabinet that was housed for years at East Ohio Regional Hospital. When EORH closed, Barnesville Hospital agreed to house it until the county could build a new home for it.

Sproul says they built a small white building outside the heath department which is now the county morgue. He said it appeared the state was preparing to take it to Columbus, so the county moved quickly to create a facility so it could remain here.

Sproul also said the Ohio Governor has ordered the National Guard to Belmont County, to conduct COVID 19 testing of all employees at the county’s 11 nursing homes. He has not been informed when they will arrive.

And finally, Sproul reported that Ohio Hills, a medical facility in Barnesville, will soon begin offering antibody testing. He said it is a blood test that will show if a person has developed immunity to the virus, and there will be a charge for the test. He said it remains to be seen, if a person has antibodies, whether they will be added to the list of positive cases, since that would indicate they’ve had the virus and recovered with no symptoms.

Sproul said today’s numbers are: -433 positives-330 recovered-4 hospitalized-12 deaths.