Belmont County no longer able to individually contact those who test positive for COVID

The Belmont County Health Department is no longer able to individually contact residents in Belmont County if they tested positive for COVID-19 due to the new recommendation of the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).

ODH is advising local health departments to shift to a cluster or outbreak-based model that prioritizes people in high-risk settings such as congregate residential settings (e.g., shelters, correctional facilities, and nursing homes)

Schools will still need to report positive student and staff cases to the BCHD by the close of day on Fridays beginning February 4, 2022.

Belmont County is also asking people who need a return to work/school/daycare letter to please use your test result, either the letter from the self-administered test Teledoc service or from the lab who performed your test, as your letter to return to work/school/daycare.

Belmont County says their priority continues to be giving newly-diagnosed people guidance on how and why to isolate.