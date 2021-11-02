Belmont County, Ohio man admits to firearms charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Lucas T. Kincade, of Jacobsburg, Ohio, has admitted to a firearms charge, United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II announced.

Kincade, 28, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Kincade, a person prohibited from having firearms because of prior felony convictions, admitted to having a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol in December 2020 in Marshall County.

Kincade faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Clayton J. Reid is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigated.