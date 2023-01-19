BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) A 37-year-old Tiltonsville man remains in the Belmont County Jail after an alleged stabbing incident on Sunday.

Authorities say Calen Antonacci faces charges of burglary and felonious assault.

They say it stemmed from an incident inside the victim’s home on Farmington Road in Colerain, in which the victim was allegedly stabbed in the back of the neck.

The victim reportedly was taken to an area hospital emergency room, where he was treated.

No information is available about his condition.

Antonacci’s bond is set at $200,000.