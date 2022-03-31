MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF)

Rev. William Webster, pastor of Grace Presbyterian Church, says his church feels a strong desire to help the refugees, including offering them a place to stay.

But after checking out the efforts mentioned by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Rev. Webster said it appears those efforts are still in the early stages, and mainly focusing on one community near Cleveland where there is an established population of Ukrainians.

Webster says his daughter and her family, who live in Copenhagen, Denmark, have taken in a Ukrainian refugee who escaped with only what she was wearing.

He says it appears that housing refugees is a much smoother process in Europe than in the United States at this point, probably due to transportation issues.

So until there is a framework in place for taking in refugees, Webster says we can give Ukrainians what they need most at this point–financial aid.

His church has decorated the entrances with sunflowers and blue and yellow ribbons as a sign of solidarity.

But he says what the Ukrainian people need most is money to get out.

In his congregation, they are donating to Presbyterian Church Disaster Assistance.

But he says many churches have similar programs that will send the money directly to the Ukrainian people.

“We’d like to be welcoming,” Webster noted. “We’d like to be active in welcoming people into our homes or into shelters. But for now, what we can do is to send what they need most–money.”