Belmont County planning for more COVID testing

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — Pop-up Covid 19 testing may soon be coming to Belmont County.

County Deputy Heath Commissioner Rob Sproul announced earlier this week that his department has been working with the National Guard to determine when and where the testing might take place.

It’s very preliminary right now so we will get the details hopefully. Very soon. As soon as we get that we will release it.but we are looking at areas to go to do the testing, in the count, for the public. And it will be free testing Rob Sproul

He says those plans are in the preliminary stages but they have also been working with several local agencies to bring testing to the area.