Belmont County planning to make vaccines more available to residents

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County Health Department plans to make vaccinations available to more residents throughout the county.

Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul said he is optimistic after recent orders from the Governor’s office regarding vaccinated people not having to quarantine if exposed to COVID-19. He added it’s most likely good news for local schools and businesses.

Sproul also told Belmont County Commissioners his department is still conducting clinics in various locations, some of which now include walk in vaccinations.

They are also working with high schools throughout the county to make vaccines more available to the 16 to 18 age group

We are getting some interest, which is good. I think they are looking at being able to continue with sports, to continue with a lot of the events because again, with Governor’s orders that if you are vaccinated you don’t have to quarantine so that is a good bonus for them. Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

Sproul also said the health department is looking at going into various community centers throughout the county. It’s part of an effort to make vaccines more available to residents in out-lying areas.