Police in Belmont County are warning the public of a possible scam.

St.Clairsville police say their department has received three reports within the last 24 hrs of people getting calls from a man who identifies himself as a Sgt. with the St.Clairsville Police department needing to speak with them about an urgent fraud case.

The department said the names the man used and the phone numbers he called from were different each time.

Police say this scam is used to gain personal information and that real calls made by our department would come from one of our publicly listed numbers, and the department would not ask for personal information about a case over the phone without first making personal contact when possible.

The department says callers can change what phone numbers they appear to be calling from with a computer app, and often will attempt to use a number that appears local to the area they are calling.

If you have any doubt or receive unsolicited calls, do not divulge any personal information, the department says, and take steps to verify yourself by calling our number 740-695-0123 and asking to speak with an officer, or stop by in person at the office.