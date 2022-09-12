The St. Clairsville police department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding two suspects that allegedly stole a wallet from Riesbeck’s.

Police say the suspects entered the store and stole a wallet out of an individual’s shopping cart, and then exited the store.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officers say the wallet was stolen on Monday around noon.

Police say the suspects grabbed a magazine on their way into the store and wrapped it around the stolen wallet when they exited the building.

If anyone has any information on the individuals in the pictures or video, contact the St. Clairsville Police.