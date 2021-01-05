Belmont County Prosecutor explains Ohio’s new Stand Your Ground Law

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Ohio Senate Bill 175, signed by Gov. Mike DeWine Monday, loosens one restriction in the state’s existing self-defense statute.



“People think this will turn Ohio into the Wild West, but that’s not true,” said Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan.



He says Ohio has always had three requirements for the claim of self-defense—that you didn’t initiate the confrontation, that you were in imminent danger, and that you first had the duty to retreat.



The new Stand Your Ground law has now removed one of those three conditions, the duty to retreat.



He says whether you are in your home or out in a public place, if you are being attacked, you can defend yourself without first having to try to retreat.



But Flanagan explained that you can only use force equal to the force being used against you.

For example, you can’t shoot someone who verbally insults you.



And you can’t be at fault in the confrontation.



“You can’t claim the Stand Your Ground defense if you initiated the fight,” he said.

Only the duty to retreat is gone, he emphasized.



“People need to understand this law before they use it,” he said