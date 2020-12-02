Belmont County Prosecutor’s Office and County Courts moving into same space

The Belmont County prosecutors office and all three county courts are moving into the same space, but not for another couple months.

They’ll move into the former Health Plan Upper Building in Saint Clairsville. In this building, Commissioners say inmates could be transferred from only one location instead of two. Inside, there’s also a holding area for inmates.

That’s just another level of security that commissioners say they don’t have in the current divisional court system or even the court house.

Belmont County Commissioner President J.P. Dutton believes it’ll be a great long-term move.

“We’ve made a lot of great improvements to the building. The first building was done both under time and under budget. It’s working very well for the Board of Elections and for the Clerk of Courts Title Office. We expect the same type of finished product for the Prosecutors Office and the Divisional Courts.” J.P. Dutton, Belmont County Commissioner President

The move-in date is expected around February.

Dutton says they were suppose to move-in this month, but that was pushed back due to the virus.