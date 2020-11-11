Belmont County prosecutor’s office is closed to public but still operating

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) After one member of the Belmont County Prosecutor’s Office tested positive for COVID 19 this week, the office has been closed to the public.
But Prosecutor-Elect Kevin Flanagan says the office is still in operation.
“We did have one person with slight symptoms who tested positive,” said Flanagan. “That person is off and those people who had direct contact with that person are now working remotely. The county court and juvenile court judges have been fantastic in allowing court appearances to be done by zoom. And I am handling the Common Pleas Court cases in person.”
He gave “immense credit” to the county commissioners who allowed the prosecutor’s office to put in place an electronic report gathering system two years ago.
He says it allows them to access law enforcement reports “any time of the day or night.”
He said the rest of the staff has been tested periodically throughout the pandemic, and everyone else is testing negative so far.
Flanagan said the work of the office is going forward.
