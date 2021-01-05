Belmont County prosecutors office officials sworn in

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — Four members of the Belmont County Prosecutors Office were sworn in today.

Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan and his assistant prosecuting attorneys all took the oath. Flanagan’s assistants include Scott Lloyd, Rhonda Greenwood and Chris Gagin.

Belmont County Common Pleas judges were in charge of the swearing in process.

Judge Frank Freigiato emphasizes the importance of their duties:

“This is very, very serious business. What these gentlemen and these ladies do is extremely important to this county and extremely serious.”

Judge Fregiato says good fun was had during the swearing in but again emphasizes the importance of the situation.