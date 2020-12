St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- The Belmont County Health Department is reporting that there is one new COVID-19 death and an additional 29 cases since this morning.

The deceased is a male in his 70’s

There have now been 2303 COVID-19 positive cases with 987 isolated, 1235 recovered and 40 hospitalized.

Belmont County has seen a total of 41 deaths.