Belmont County residents receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County Health Department administered another 400 doses of COVID vaccine on Thursday.

It was by appointment only, and was the second dose for those 70 and over.

It was the first time the county conducted an indoor clinic. Up until now, they’ve been doing drive-throughs.

If people aren’t moving up on the list quickly enough, they say it’s fine to try somewhere else.

We have more than 7,000 people still on our list. We’re getting like 400 (doses) next week. Again, there are other providers within the county that are giving it out, so you might check with them to get on a little bit sooner. We’re wanting them to get the shot. So, if they get it at the VA, if they get it at Kroger’s, if they get it at Barnesville Hospital, we just want them to get it. Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

If you are on the Belmont County Health Department’s list and you get the vaccine from another provider in the meantime, just remember to let the health department know you got it.

That will free up that dose for another person on the waiting list.

Contact the health department at (740) 695-1202 or e-mail them at bchd@belmontcountyhealth.com.