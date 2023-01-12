BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The micro-pig who was on the loose for four days in Martins Ferry is now safe and secure in her new home.

Officials with Belmont County Hoof and Paw says Miss Piggy has been adopted by a family in Butler, Pa., and she is settling in, safe and secure.

They say her new name is Zoomer, in honor of her big adventure.

The small pig, about the size of a Chihuahua, got loose while being transferred from one owner to another, and ran around Martins Ferry between McDonald’s and Riverview Cemetery for four days.

She was spotted by numerous people, but proved to be a wily escape artist when they tried to capture her.

She was finally rounded up on Wednesday afternoon.