Belmont County says 400 residents age 80+ will soon get a phone call with news they’ve been waiting for

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)- The good news is that 400 of them will get an appointment for this Thursday, Jan 21, for a drive-through COVID 19 shot.





The less-than-good news is that another 800 people in that age group want the shot, but there’s not enough vaccine yet.



Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul says the drive-through will be all day Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at a “closed pod location.”



That means the site will be disclosed only to the people getting appointments for this week’s event, but not to the general public.



Sproul assures people who have already called or registered online that they will get their chance soon, and will definitely be contacted by the Health Department.



He said the department only has seven phone lines, and they are “lit up all day long.”



He urges anyone age 80 or older who wants the immunization and hasn’t registered yet to go online to Belmontcountyhealth.com and fill out the registration form, or to call the health department.



But if they have already called or registered online, they can relax and wait for an automated phone call from the county’s 911 Code Red phone system.



Sproul says about 60 people will be scheduled each hour, and they won’t ever need to get out of their car.



They will wait in line in their cars, they will receive their shot, then they will wait for 15 minutes while they are monitored for side effects, then they can leave.



Sproul said this is separate from the Barnesville Hospital and Kroger Pharmacy immunizations that are also scheduled this week.



He said next week, the health department will hold another vaccination clinic, but they don’t know at this point the number of doses they’ll have.



Sproul said he is pleased that so many residents in this age group are choosing to get vaccinated, and he promises them it will happen.