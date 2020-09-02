Belmont County school nurses will have COVID-19 protocols resting on their shoulders

BELMONT CO, OH (WTRF) — Commissioners received their weekly COVID 19 briefing today, and they learned the system for tracking the virus in school is going to be complicated.

Any student–or staff member–showing any symptoms will be sent home immediately.

Rob Sproul said the long list of symptoms could also actually turn out to be anything from a cold to a stomach virus. The school nurses will have a big job.

We’re in allergy season. We’ve got the possibility of flu season rolling up on us.So the nurses are going to have a very difficult time keeping track of this. So again I feel for them. They’re going to work very hard to try and control this.The hope is, again, with the masks, the sanitizer and the hand washing, it’s going to reduce a lot of those other diseases to try and keep that down. Rob Sproul

Sproul gave county commissioners today’s coronavirus numbers in Belmont County.

He said they are now up to 710 positives. But the good news is that only 28 are still isolated–that’s a 50% drop.

He also said 652 have recovered, five are hospitalized, and 25 have died.