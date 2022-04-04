ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Eight-year-old Kaylee Edwards’ class at St. Clairsville Elementary School had an assignment to learn about another country’s culture.



Kaylee saw the war in Ukraine on TV, and was saddened to see a hospital bombed, and “people with broken legs and arms having to escape.”



So she chose Ukraine as her project, and her poster focused on the Ukrainians’ favorite clothing, food and holidays.



But she wanted to help the children there.



So with the help of family members, she started a fundraiser on social media.



That project came to the attention of retired teacher Jim Biernot.



As a Vietnam War veteran, he recalled helping children in that war-torn country, saving up his Hershey Bars and visiting orphanages with food and water.



So Biernot visited Kaylee’s class with a special gift–an envelope with a letter to Kaylee, three pictures of his experiences in Vietnam and a check for $500.



Kaylee used the white board in the class to add the $500 to the $813 she already raised, and along with her teacher, Mrs. Maroon, she discovered the total is now $1,313.



It will go to UNICEF for the children in Ukraine.



“Kaylee is a caring and sensitive girl,” said Mrs. Maroon. “She makes sure no child is alone or bullied. She’s kind and sweet but sassy! We are so proud of her.”