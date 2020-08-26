Belmont County seeing possible slow down in COVID cases

BELMONT COUNTY, OH. (WTRF) — Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul says the County is seeing a slow down in the number of positive COVID 19 Cases.

Sproul informed County Commissioners earlier today the number of positive cases remains the same as yesterday.

Right now the County has 702 cases with 50 isolated cases. That also includes 623 recovered and four people in the hospital.

We have seen a nice slow down which has been great. We want to keep it that way. So again we have seen the slowdown, gain we are also looking at getting back to school. The Governor has also opened up some more venues. So we will have to see how that affects the numbers. ROB SPROUL

Sproul also informed commissioners about the Governor’s latest orders concerning entertainment venues.

The new order expands the number of venues that are permitted to host events Some of those include bingo halls, auditoriums, arcades, and ballrooms.

Restrictions for those venues are similar to those involving sporting events.