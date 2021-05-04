Belmont County seeing second dose no-shows for COVID vaccines

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County Health Department is seeing that some people are getting their first COVID vaccine shot, but not coming back for their second.

They need both in order to be fully immunized, but the health department is also seeing people coming in for their second who didn’t get their first there at the health department’s clinic.

We’re doing the clinic. We’re sending out a notice that, hey, come back for their second shot and we’re getting a certain number that don’t come back. So we’re reaching out to them to find out what the problem is. A lot of times we’re finding out they’re getting it somewhere else, which is fine. Again, we just need to know that to pull them off of our records. That’s perfectly fine, but if they get it somewhere else, please let us know so we can take you off our list. Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

The health department said often people are shopping in a store or pharmacy and they announce they’re giving immunizations, so they get their second shot there because it’s convenient.

This week Belmont County is holding another mass vaccination clinic at the former Sears store in the Ohio Valley Mall on Thursday.

Walk-ins are welcome.